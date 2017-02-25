Curtis Luk started in the restaurant industry doing the first job he could get in a kitchen -- washing dishes. He watched everything going on around him and worked his way up.

Luk went on to compete on Top Chef Canada where he met Chef Trevor Bird, with whom he would collaborate to launch Fable restaurant in Kitsilano.

Luk headed other kitchens in the city before realizing that he wanted to specialize in seasonal tasting menus, a concept he's bringing to Mission Restaurant.

Luk is one of the chefs demonstrating his craft at the B.C. Home and Garden show Feb 25-26 in Vancouver.

Watch Jason D'Souza of Our Vancouver enjoy three of Luk's dishes.

Sea Asparagus Bagna Cauda

1 cup sliced shallots

1 cup sliced garlic

1 cup sea asparagus (also known as samphire), blanched and chopped

½ cup olive oil

½ cup butter

Salt to season



Melt the butter in a pan. When the butter is sizzling, add shallots, garlic and half the olive oil. Cook over medium heat until shallots and garlic are soft but not caramelised (around 5-10 minutes). Place the mixture in a food processor and add the rest of the olive oil and sea asparagus, then process until it is well-chopped. Add additional salt to taste and serve.

(Mission Kits)

Pumpkinseed Dressing

2 cups toasted pumpkinseeds, shelled

½ cup olive oil

½ cup lemon juice and water as needed

Salt



Place the pumpkinseeds and oil in a blender. Add lemon juice and blend. If the mixture looks too thick or oily, slowly add water until it is the consistency of thin mayonnaise. Season with salt.

(Mission Kits)

Black Garbanzo Hummus

2 cups cooked black chickpeas (or use regular chickpeas if you can't find black chickpeas)

½ cup olive oil

1 clove raw garlic, microplaned

3 tablespoons tahini

½ cup caramelized onions

¼ cup lemon juice

Salt to season



Place the chickpeas, tahini, onions, and garlic in a food processor and turn it on. Stream in the olive oil and lemon juice and let it pulse for several minutes until as it becomes as smooth as possible. If it looks thick, add some additional water and add salt to taste.

​

