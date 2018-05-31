Meet the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame class of 2018

Athlete

Ryan Dempster — Baseball

Gibson's Dempster was a two-time MLB National League All Star who pitched 579 regular season games earning 132 wins and 2,075 strikeouts, becoming the second most successful Canadian pitcher after the legendary Ferguson Jenkins.

Gibson's Ryan Dempster is the second-most successful Canadian-born major league pitcher all time after Ferguson Jenkins. (Tom Lynn/The Associated Press)

Josh Dueck — Para-Alpine Skiing

Paralympic gold and silver medallist in sit-skiing, Kimberly's Josh Dueck was selected flag bearer for Canada at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Games.

Canada's Josh Dueck competes on his way to a silver medal during the Men's Downhill Sitting at the XI Paralympic Olympic games in the Rosa Khutor stadium near Sochi on March 8, 2014. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)

Glen Jackson — Football

Home grown, fan favourite and ridiculously durable, Glenn Jackson was a dominant defensive linebacker who starred with Notre Dame High School, SFU and the B.C. Lions. Jackson was part of the Lions 1985 Grey Cup victory team and was named to the Lions All Time team in 2003.

Congratulations to former <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCLions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCLions</a> linebacker and local boy Glen Jackson on his upcoming induction to the <a href="https://twitter.com/BCSportsHall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCSportsHall</a> 👊🏼 🙌<br><br>Jackson helped us win the 1985 Grey Cup, and was also a six-time Western Division All-Star. Nice work Glen!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/jtPSJjDNq7">pic.twitter.com/jtPSJjDNq7</a> —@BCLions

Cliff Ronning — Hockey

The diminutive forward defied all detractors to play 1,100 NHL games over 17 seasons, becoming one of the most beloved B.C. born hockey players all time.

Cliff Ronning defied all detractors by playing 1,100 NHL games over a career that lasted 17 seasons. (Chuck Stoody/Canadian Press)

Marielle Thompson — Skiing

Whistler's "Big Air Mar" has ruled the world of women's ski cross, winning gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Crystal Globes as the overall World Cup champion in 2012, 2014, and 2017.

Marielle Thompson won Olympic skicross gold in 2014. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Builder-coach

Tom Johnson — Swimming

Ten Olympic Games, 14 world championships and 21 Canadian university titles with UBC, Tom Johnson is one of the most distinguished swimming coaches in the world.

Tom Johnson is congratulated by Olympic bronze medalist Brent Hayden, who he coached. (B.C. Sports Hall of Fame)

Rob Schick — Hockey

Port Alberni's Schick has a 25 year career reffing in the NHL. He also acted as the NHL's senior officiating manager and head of referees at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

Rob Shick has a 25 year career refereeing in the NHL. (B.C. Sports Hall of Fame)

Alex McKechnie — Multi-Sport/Sports Medicine

With clients like Shaquille O'Neal, Paul Kariya, Steve Nash and Michelle Kwan, McKechnie has built a reputation as one of the preeminent sports physiotherapists in the world.

Team — 1991 Canadian Men's National Rugby team

Mostly made up of B.C. players, the 1991 Canadian Men's rugby team were surprise quarterfinalist at the Rugby World Cup elevating Canada's international ranking to eighth, an all-time high.

The 1991 Canadian Men's Rubgy team was mostly made up of B.C. players. (B.C. Sports Hall of Fame)

Media — Tony Gallagher

Over a 50 year career, Gallagher was a must read during his days as a sport columnist at The Province newspaper. He remains one of B.C.'s best known sport commentators.

W.A.C. Bennett award — Alex Nelson

From the village of Kingcome in the Musgamagw Dzawada'enuxw Nation, Nelson helped found the Aboriginal Sports and Recreation Association of B.C., the national Aboriginal Sport Circle and was three-time president of the North American Indigenous Games.