One of the world's oldest novels is among the subjects being examined during the 2018 Medieval Studies conference at the University of Victoria.

The annual event — which brings together scholars, students and interested members of the public — is an opportunity for history buffs to delve into the many accounts and histories detailing the events of the medieval period. This year, the subject is Asia in the Middle Ages.

The Silk Road, Marco Polo's expedition and the imperial court of Mongolia are all on the conference's itinerary, with accompanying lectures and reenactments being given by researchers and world travellers.

'The Tale of Genji'

Professor of Pacific and Asian Studies, Cody Poulton, is one of the speakers. His lecture dissects the The Tale of Genji, a novel from medieval Japan, written around 1000 years ago.

The text was written during Japan's Heian period by noblewoman Murasaki Shikibu. It tells the story of the fictional Hikaru Genji, the second son of the emperor.

"She was a court lady, we don't know what her real name is," said Poulton in a conversation with host Sheryl MacKay during CBC's North by Northwest.

"Murasaki was a nickname. It was given to her by the regent of Japan. A man who probably commissioned her to continue to write it."

The novel is considered a seminal work in Japanese literature and outlines a saga spanning three generations and 75 years. It provides a unique depiction of the lifestyles of high courtiers during the Heian period.

Women's roles

Poulton said when comparing Japan's medieval literature to Europe's, one of the many striking differences is the role of women.

"Women enjoyed a considerable amount, comparatively speaking, of independence," said Poulton.

He said many women in the Heian period had inheritance and property rights, and for about a century all the great Japanese literature was written by women.

Despite differences, Poulton said from studying The Tale of Genji, it is incredible the amount of things modern people have in common with people a millennium ago.

"Human beings haven't changed a great deal," said Poulton. "We eat different things, we dress differently, our values have changed, but fundamentally human beings have not changed."

"All over the world we deal with the same things in the course of our lives."

The conference is free to the public and is being held at UVic's Bob Wright Centre on Feb. 3.

With files from North by Northwest