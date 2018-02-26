Mountain Equipment Co-op says it is trying to decide how to respond to a social media outcry calling on the retailer to drop popular brands made by a major U.S. ammunition and gun manufacturer.

In a statement issued Monday evening, the Vancouver-based outdoor apparel and goods chain said it spent Monday listening to members through email, telephone and social media.

The company asked members to check back Tuesday, but offered no immediate decision.

"We're hearing lots of diverse opinions on this topic," MEC said in a statement posted on Twitter.

'Urgent ethical obligation'

Mountain Equipment Co-op, a consumer-owned co-operative which has five million members and 22 stores across the country, sells several Vista Outdoor Inc.-owned brands, including Bushnell, CamelBak and Bollé.

But Utah-based Vista also makes ammunition and owns Savage Arms, which sells multiple semi-automatic rifles. Those are similar to the type of rifle a shooter used earlier this month to kill 17 people at a Parkland, Fla., school.

While MEC doesn't sell firearms, it does stock helmets, sunglasses and other outdoor goods Vista makes.

A Change.org petition calls on the retailer to stop carrying the brands.

"Given the recent massacre of high school students in Parkland, Fla., MEC is facing an urgent ethical obligation: to act in accordance with its 'mission and values,'" reads the petition.

The company's mission and values include seeking "to motivate other individuals and organizations to act for people and the planet."

'A direct connection'

In its statement, MEC said that while many members want the company to immediately drop the Vista brands, many others disagree. Some members "still want to be able to buy brands like CamelBak at MEC," and "think purchasing decisions should be up to individual consumers."

The company said some members have questioned whether boycotting the MEC products will impact gun violence, noting that membership includes hunters and sport shooters.

Vancouverite Richard Campbell said he hopes other Canadian sports stores will also stop carrying the products. The 53-year-old said he learned last week about the connection between Vista — which lists the National Rifle Association (NRA) on its Partners page — and firearms.

"The company is directly involved in U.S. politics," he said. "It gives funding to the NRA and other gun advocacy groups and they also make some weapons and ammo that are not that responsible."

"It's actually money from sales of products in Canada that is helping to fund this company in giving donations and other support to these lobby groups, so there's really a direct connection to that."

Vista did not immediately responded to a request for comment.​