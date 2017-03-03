Travelers on two flights that touched down at Vancouver International Airport last weekend may have been exposed to the measles virus.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) issued an alert Friday for passengers on the following Feb. 24 flights:

WestJet Flight WS 186 (Vancouver to Edmonton) departing at 10:20 pm PT.

China Airlines Flight C132 (Taipei to Vancouver) arriving at 6:10 pm PT.

The health authority also said anyone who was at the airport's domestic terminal and customs area that night between 6 p.m. and 12:20 a.m. PT may also be at risk.

Those that were on those flights or in those terminals should watch for measles symptoms until March 18, including:

Runny nose.

Cough.

Fever.

Pink eye.

Red rash.

The health authority says those with symptoms should contact their doctor and notify VCH.

Measles is a contagious respiratory disease that spreads through the air. It causes a red rash all over the body, although symptoms may not appear until 10 to 12 days after exposure.

Most people survive the infection, but one to three cases out of every 1,000 can be fatal.