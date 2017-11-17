​The B.C. government has removed its public online child adoption advertisements after criticism from Indigenous people across Canada in response to a CBC news article.

MCFD hosted anonymous adoption profiles of children like this on a part of it's website that has now been taken down following criticism from the public. (Ministry of Children and Family Development )





The ads were listed as anonymous profiles on a now altered Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) website. Anyone could use a search engine to find children by age, race and gender — a feature that some Indigenous people found distasteful and even harmful.

"It was disturbing, and dehumanizing for our people," said 29-year-old Hector Dennis, a former foster child who was in more than 200 foster homes before he was 17 years old.

Hector Dennis says the ads formerly on the MCFD website to adopt children were "disturbing" and is glad they have been taken down. (Hector Dennis)





In October, people took to social media to air their concerns, saying the ads were reminiscent of online pet ads.

"It actually makes me uncomfortable, especially if you can search 'Indigenous girl.' ... What if they are a predator?" asked Ronda Merrill-Parkin, a 26-year-old Cree mother who lived in foster care from six to 18 years old.

'I was really upset'

After CBC's calls to the minister responsible for MCFD, Katrine Conroy said she felt compelled to take action.

"I was really upset, myself, of any pain those profiles caused any Indigenous people," the minister said from Richmond on Thursday.

"I understand how hard it could be having to relive that trauma."

The profiles were on MCFD's website until Nov. 1, and bore a striking resemblance to advertisements of Indigenous children listed in newspapers during the notorious Sixties Scoop.

Newspaper clippings from the Sixties Scoop era promote adoption of First Nations children. (Karen Pauls/Twitter)

For Merrill-Parkin, the removal of the ads is a positive step forward.

"That makes me feel relieved and I'm glad she took them down," she said.

If a person wants to adopt a child, they can still do so via the updated MCFD website, but now there is a registration process and it no longer includes searchable profiles of the children.

Still a long way to go

Ojibwe mother Melanie Haimerl was six years old when she was adopted by a family in Connecticut, and is one of thousands of Sixties Scoop survivors. Documents show that child services at the time allowed her to be advertised in newspapers across the United States and in Canada.

Melanie Haimerl was eight years old when she was adopted by a non- Indigenous family in Connecticut. She equates the advertisements of kids waiting to be adopted with 'marketing' children and says the newspaper ads for her as a child in the 70s called her an 'attractive, sturdy youngster.' (Melanie Haimerl)

"I guess I am happy with the move, but I just see it as guilt," she said of the decision to remove the public ads.

She said it's just a small step in reducing the high numbers of Indigenous children in care. Recently, she joined a Vancouver group just formed to deal with today's Indigenous child apprehensions called Keeping Our Children Today.

"Parents who've had their kids apprehended, lawyers and advocates are coming together to support parents dealing with apprehensions," she said.

For renowned Indigenous child welfare advocate Cindy Blackstock, the move signals a positive direction.

"We need to treat these kids with the dignity, the respect and the delicacy that something of this nature requires so that we are not exposing children to individuals who don't have their best interest at heart," Blackstock said.