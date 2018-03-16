Transit users will pay more in taxes and fees under a $7 billion transit and transportation infrastructure deal between the Mayors' Council and the province of B.C.
"This is the largest transit funding announcement in B.C. history and one of the largest ever across this nation," said Mayors' Council chair and Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan.
The announcement is Phase 2 of the 10-year transportation plan.
Corrigan said the deal includes the construction of a light rail.system to Surrey, the extension of the Millennium Line along Broadway Avenue, upgrades to the existing Expo-Millennium Lines to expand passenger capacity and improvements to sidewalks, bikeways, multi-use pathways and roadways
The plan also calls for 900,000 more hours of bus service a year.
To deliver on these promises, the Mayors' Council is proposing a two percent increase to all transit fares over two years, beginning in 2020, as well as a $5.50-a-year increase in property taxes per average household, beginning in 2019.
Public consultation on the Broadway rapid transit line and Surrey's LRT will happen in April and May, with construction scheduled to begin in late 2019 or early 2020.
