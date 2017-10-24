Heavy rains are triggering slides, power outages and road closures in northwestern B.C.

Rainfall and flood warnings are in effect for Haida Gwaii, the North Coast and coastal inland sections, including Terrace, Kitimat, and Stewart.

The City of Prince Rupert has issued a flood advisory, warning of extreme rain and "higher than average tides."

In Terrace, flooding on Old Lakelse Road in the Jackpine Flats area has cancelled school bus runs in that portion of the city.

Downed trees are cutting off power and roads on Haida Gwaii. (Trevis Ridley)

In Stewart, a downed hydro pole knocked out power to homes and businesses, including the chlorination plant and the fire hall.

In Port Edward, a dozen homes and businesses are without power due to a mud or snow slide.

In the Nass Valley, a downed hydro pole has shut down the Nisga'a Highway from Greenville to Gingolx and knocked out power to 18 homes and businesses, including the chlorination plant and fire hall.

On Monday, Kitimaat Village Road was closed due to flooding, cancelling the school bus run.

The road has been reopened, but some school bus runs remain closed and detours remain in effect due to minor flooding.

A landslide between Skidegate and the Village of Queen Charlotte cut off traffic Monday afternoon. (Trevis Ridley)

On Haida Gwaii, a tree and rockslide east of the village of Queen Charlotte knocked out power and cut off the road between the community's elementary and high schools just as children were headed home.

That prompted Mayor Greg Martin to open an emergency detour — through his yard.

"I realized the slide was right at the edge of my driveway, opened up my gate, and just advised people that it was very safe to walk through my yard," he said.

"They got wet feet ... one guy had two rifles over his shoulder, he'd obviously been hunting. It was quite the parade."

Martin said the flooding was "extreme."

"This is more water than what we normally see," he said. "I'm sure there were some wet basements."

With files from CBC Daybreak North.