Matthew Good pulls out of Prince George concert after collapse, Our Lady Peace to still perform

After first postponing the performance, rocker Matthew Good has now cancelled his Thursday appearance at the CN Centre in Prince George. B.C.

Good, who has been on a cross-Canada tour with Our Lady Peace since March 1, collapsed while performing in Edmonton on Tuesday night.

"Matthew Good continues to recover in Edmonton hospital and under the advisement of doctors, he will unfortunately not be able to perform," CN Centre spokesperson Glen Mikkelsen wrote in a statement.

"Thanks for everyone's support — we all wish Matthew Good a speedy recovery."

The Prince George show, originally scheduled for Wednesday night, was postponed until Thursday evening before Good cancelled his performance.

In the statement, Mikkelsen said Our Lady Peace and Ellevator will still take the stage.

Kaitlyn Young, 29, was at the Edmonton show and described the moment Good collapsed as very sudden.

at the Mathew Good and our lady peace concert and Mathew good collapsed 😫 <a href="https://t.co/u3AbCdInpr">pic.twitter.com/u3AbCdInpr</a> —@2bad4Jen

Young says Good was in the middle of a guitar solo and had his back to the audience, talking to the drummer, when he went down.

Mikkelsen said people who have tickets for Wednesday's performance can use them for Thursday night. Refunds have been offered to fans who can't make the rescheduled show in Prince George.

According to Mikkelsen, Good "remains hopeful" he can play the last two B.C. dates on his tour with Our Lady Peace: March 30 in Kelowna and March 31 in Abbotsford.

With files from Liam Britten