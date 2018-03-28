Skip to Main Content
Matthew Good concert in Prince George postponed after singer collapsed earlier this week

Notifications

New

Matthew Good concert in Prince George postponed after singer collapsed earlier this week

Good has been on a cross-Canada tour with Our Lady Peace since March 1.

Good has been on tour with Our Lady Peace since March 1

Wil Fundal · CBC News ·
Good was taken to hospital as a 'precautionary measure,' his official Twitter account says. (Warner Music Canada)

Music fans in northern British Columbia will have to wait another night to see Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good in concert. 

Good, who has been on a cross-Canada tour with Our Lady Peace since March 1, collapsed while performing in Edmonton on Tuesday night. 

Promoters say the Prince George show, which was scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed to Thursday evening. 

"Matthew Good collapsed on stage at the Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton and he's been dealing with pneumonia," said Glen Mikkelsen, manager of the CN Centre in Prince George. 

Kaitlyn Young, 29, was at the show and described the moment Good collapsed as very sudden.

Young says Good was in the middle of a guitar solo and had his back to the audience, talking to the drummer, when he went down.

"We're getting the word out here soon enough that they can make some arrangements and spend their Good Friday here in Prince George," Mikkelsen said. 

"Good wants to make sure that he can come here and play. They'll be back to make their date in Kelowna," Mikkelsen said.

He says people who have Wednesday night tickets can use them for Thursday night. 

Refunds will be offered to fans who can't make the rescheduled show. 

With files from Liam Britten

About the Author

Wil Fundal

Reporter/Editor

Wil Fundal is an award winning News and Current Affairs multimedia journalist in northern B.C. When he's not digging into a story, he sings as a tenor, and participates in community theatre productions.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us