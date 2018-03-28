Matthew Good concert in Prince George postponed after singer collapsed earlier this week

Music fans in northern British Columbia will have to wait another night to see Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good in concert.

Good, who has been on a cross-Canada tour with Our Lady Peace since March 1, collapsed while performing in Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Promoters say the Prince George show, which was scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed to Thursday evening.

"Matthew Good collapsed on stage at the Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton and he's been dealing with pneumonia," said Glen Mikkelsen, manager of the CN Centre in Prince George.

Kaitlyn Young, 29, was at the show and described the moment Good collapsed as very sudden.

at the Mathew Good and our lady peace concert and Mathew good collapsed 😫 <a href="https://t.co/u3AbCdInpr">pic.twitter.com/u3AbCdInpr</a> —@2bad4Jen

Young says Good was in the middle of a guitar solo and had his back to the audience, talking to the drummer, when he went down.

"We're getting the word out here soon enough that they can make some arrangements and spend their Good Friday here in Prince George," Mikkelsen said.

Prince George Update - <a href="https://t.co/wv427A4P8U">pic.twitter.com/wv427A4P8U</a> —@mattgood

"Good wants to make sure that he can come here and play. They'll be back to make their date in Kelowna," Mikkelsen said.

He says people who have Wednesday night tickets can use them for Thursday night.

Refunds will be offered to fans who can't make the rescheduled show.

With files from Liam Britten