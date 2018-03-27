Canadian rock musician Matthew Good collapses during Edmonton performance

Canadian rock musician Matthew Good collapsed while performing in Edmonton Tuesday night, and was taken to hospital as a "precautionary measure," his official Twitter account says.

Good is touring across Canada with Our Lady Peace.

"Matt's gone to hospital," Our Lady Peace's frontman Raine Maida told the crowd, in a video a fan posted to Twitter. "He has pneumonia. He wanted to do the show but he tried to do it but you saw what happened. That's life, you got to give what you can."

As Raine said on stage tonight, Matt’s been under the weather recently, but still wanted to go on with the show. Unfortunately he couldn’t carry on with the performance, and as a precautionary measure he has been taken to the hospital. We’ll keep everyone updated. —@mattgood

Good, originally from the Vancouver area, was three songs into his performance at the Jubilee Auditorium when he apparently collapsed and was rushed offstage by his band and security personnel.

Maida told the crowd the Our Lady Peace performance would go on as scheduled.

Calls to Good's management have not been returned.

at the Mathew Good and our lady peace concert and Mathew good collapsed 😫 <a href="https://t.co/u3AbCdInpr">pic.twitter.com/u3AbCdInpr</a> —@2bad4Jen

'He went down really hard'

Fan Kaitlyn Young, 29, was at the show and described the moment Good collapsed as very sudden.

Young says Good was in the middle of a guitar solo and had his back to the audience, talking to the drummer, when he went down.

3 songs in and he just collapsed. The band and security carried him backstage and we're just waiting now. He told the crowd last night he had pneumonia so probably related to that? —@Kaitlynnyoung

"It didn't look like anything was out of normal and then he just collapsed sideways.… He went down really hard," she said.

"It took a second for everyone to realize and then the whole band just stopped playing and rushed him and security rushed the stage."

She described the crowd as being "in shock" after the incident unfolded.

House lights are up. No word on Matthew good. It's obviously not a positive sign. <a href="https://t.co/Qj5xBinwSS">pic.twitter.com/Qj5xBinwSS</a> —@wyliewazza

Maida's speech to the audience drew loud applause, she said, especially when he explained that Good was pushing himself to complete the performance.

"Everyone here really appreciates it," she said.

According to Good's website, his next show with Our Lady Peace is scheduled for Wednesday in Prince George, B.C.

There has been no official word yet as to whether that show will go on.