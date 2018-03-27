Skip to Main Content
Canadian rock musician Matthew Good collapses during Edmonton performance

Canadian rock musician Matthew Good collapsed while performing in Edmonton Tuesday night, and was taken to hospital as a "precautionary measure," his official Twitter account says.

Our Lady Peace frontman Raine Maida says Good, who was taken to hospital, is dealing with pneumonia

Liam Britten · CBC News ·
Musician Matthew Good, seen here in 2017 performing live in the q studio in Toronto, collapsed onstage in Edmonton Tuesday night. (CBC q)

Good is touring across Canada with Our Lady Peace.

"Matt's gone to hospital," Our Lady Peace's frontman Raine Maida told the crowd, in a video a fan posted to Twitter. "He has pneumonia. He wanted to do the show but he tried to do it but you saw what happened. That's life, you got to give what you can."

Good, originally from the Vancouver area, was three songs into his performance at the Jubilee Auditorium when he apparently collapsed and was rushed offstage by his band and security personnel.

Maida told the crowd the Our Lady Peace performance would go on as scheduled.

Calls to Good's management have not been returned.

'He went down really hard'

Fan Kaitlyn Young, 29, was at the show and described the moment Good collapsed as very sudden.

Young says Good was in the middle of a guitar solo and had his back to the audience, talking to the drummer, when he went down.

"It didn't look like anything was out of normal and then he just collapsed sideways.… He went down really hard," she said.

"It took a second for everyone to realize and then the whole band just stopped playing and rushed him and security rushed the stage."

She described the crowd as being "in shock" after the incident unfolded.

Maida's speech to the audience drew loud applause, she said, especially when he explained that Good was pushing himself to complete the performance.

"Everyone here really appreciates it," she said.

According to Good's website, his next show with Our Lady Peace is scheduled for Wednesday in Prince George, B.C.

There has been no official word yet as to whether that show will go on.

Liam Britten

