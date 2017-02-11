Master gardener Brian Minter says rescuing plants from winter weather is all about timing and planning.

Trying to save small trees and garden plants that have been pummeled by ice and snow is a challenge for many British Columbians at this time of year.

People want to get out and get the ice off right away, but you'll do more damage scraping it off then leaving it on, Minter told CBC's B.C. Almanac host Gloria Macarenko.

Minter's advice?

Wait.

And when the ice begins to melt, that's the time to spring into action.

"Try as quickly as you can to straighten branches because trees will stay in that shape," he says.

Minter also recommends using stakes to help plants recover and to prevent stem breakage.

According to Minter, some plants, such as rhododendrons, suffer from windburn but can look worse off than they truly are.

Minter suggests cutting damaged rhododendron leaves off to improve appearance, but notes that new growth will come in "just fine".

Rhododendrons can suffer from wind burn during cold winters, but expert gardener, Brian Minter, says while the damage is unattractive, it is not always permanent. (Duncan McCue/CBC)

Prune properly

Other small trees might require more extensive pruning after weather damage.

"Where branches are gone, clean them up and cut them back," says Minter.

Don't be tempted to take too much off though.

For example, when pruning cedar hedges, Minter advises to stay within the green wood.

"If you prune too deep into the old brown, growth won't come back," he warns.

Proper pruning before a cold snap can also help protect small trees in bad weather.

"Get that good structure where limbs are put in a place where only small outside branches will break," explains Minter, who says that careful pruning can extend the life of trees by preventing damage and improving airflow.

Gardening guru, Brian Minter, says trees that have fallen over in winter weather should be re-planted as soon as possible to encourage them to re-root. (Scott Stevenson/CBC)

Don't despair

And all is not lost if a small tree has succumbed to stormy weather and fallen over.

Minter recommends getting toppled trees back in the ground as soon as possible and pruning them back to remove excess top weight. Supporting the trunk with three stakes can give the tree the help it needs until the roots take hold.

Winter weather can be hard on plants, but with some advance pruning and a little patience, they will spring back in spring.

