The provincial government will be providing an update on the future of the Massey Tunnel replacement project this afternoon.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena will announce next steps for the government at 12:30 p.m. It will come after months of speculation over whether the new NDP government will continue the project.

In 2013, then-premier Christy Clark announced a 10-lane bridge to replace the tunnel, built in 1959 and running beneath the Fraser River linking Richmond and Delta. Pre-construction began this year and the bridge is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

The estimated cost is $3.5 billion, but during the election campaign the NDP said leaked documents showed the potential cost could triple to nearly $12 billion.

The NDP did not make a position one way on a replacement during the campaign. Richmond city council has asked the government to stop work until other options are looked at, including twinning the tunnel, while Delta Mayor Lois Jackson has argued the project should continue.

