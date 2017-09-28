The Fraser Health Authority has apologized to a woman who was ordered to leave Chilliwack General Hospital earlier this month while she was suffering from a broken femur and several other serious injuries.

Mary Stewart, 55, was hit by a truck near the intersection of Williams Street and Bole Avenue in the early morning hours of Sept. 9.

"I was walking home and it came from nowhere," Stewart said.

"It hit me — and I have nightmares about this — remembering the wheels crushing the bottom part of my body and being thrown."

In addition to the broken femur, Stewart's feet were crushed and she suffered fractures to her pelvis, hip, knees and lower legs.

Stewart says she was taken to Chilliwack General Hospital and shortly after X-rays were taken, she was ordered to leave.

"I told them I could not move but they said I had no breaks," she said.

"They cut me out of my clothes. When I was released, I was on a sheet. My common law [husband] went and got blankets for me, so that I was at least warm, but they told me I had to leave the premises or they were going to call the police."

Out in the cold

Stewart says she was loaded onto a wheelchair by a male nurse and she left the hospital with her partner.



She says she felt excruciating pain every time she went over a bump, so the pair went to a nearby covered area to get out of the rain.

"It was so painful that we only made it around the corner," she said.

"I had to sleep out in the wheelchair."

Fraser Health says it will look into Stewart's premature discharge. Her ex-partner wants the investigation to also look at whether her Indigenous status affected the way she was treated. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

After a couple of hours of waiting in the cold, the sky cleared and Stewart went to a pharmacist.



He took one look at Stewart and instructed her to return to the hospital immediately.

"We were soaking wet," she said.

"That was the most horrific thing I've ever gone through in my entire life."

'We're very sorry'

The Fraser Health Authority says a full review of Stewart's case is underway to determine what went wrong and what steps can be taken to prevent a similar incident in the future.

"We're very sorry for the experience this patient had with us," said Fraser Health spokesperson Tasleem Juma.

"As soon as we realized that she had been prematurely discharged, we immediately reached out for her to come back to the hospital for treatment. This is a very upsetting situation."

Stewart's ex-partner, Eddie Julian, wants the review to look into whether Stewart received substandard treatment because she is Indigenous.

"That's the only way — you know, considering the shape she was in — that I can see that happening," he said.

"It's just kind of mind boggling how somebody who has been run over by a truck can be released from the hospital."

Juma says Fraser Health will look into Julian's concerns.

"That will certainly be a question that we will look at in terms of the care that she received and the experience that she had," Juma said.

"We will look at a number of other questions regarding her experience with us."

Stewart, meanwhile, is still at the hospital recovering from her injuries.

"Thank God that I was able to get through it all," she said.

"It was very mentally disturbing. That's the right word to understand why someone would treat me like that. I'm hopeful it changes what happens to everybody else."