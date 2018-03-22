It was the launch pad for some of Canada's most accomplished journalists, but for a 70-year old student newspaper in Victoria, one of its most remarkable accomplishments is just staying afloat.

The University of Victoria Martlet, which celebrates seven decades of continuous publication with a fundraising gala Friday, is one of the last independent print newspapers in B.C., according to co-editors Cormac O'Brien and Melissa Faye Reid.

"Print newspapers are having a difficult time right now. I think the fact that we are still here is pretty remarkable," O'Brien told On the Island host Gregor Craigie.

On the wish list for proceeds from the party are two new computers (the office currently has just one for a staff of 11 and dozens of volunteers) a printer, and website upgrades.

Much has changed since the first edition on Dec. 3, 1948.

The Martlet's first edition in 1948, as well as front pages from 1953 and 1962. (University of Victoria Archives)

The print newspaper is published every two weeks now, down from twice a week, so much of the Martlet's content is online-only.

Unlike the 1940s and 1950s, the newspaper no longer holds beauty pageants, featuring the winners on the cover.

Some things never change though, O'Brien said. "We often find that stuff we're writing about today was also written about 50, 60 years ago."

Perennial concerns

"Whether it's just tuition going up or students upset about cafeteria food or something like that, chances are it's been written before."

While the University population is the Martlet's main focus, three-quarters of the print edition is distributed "in the city."

O'Brien estimates most of the print edition readers are an older demographic, but Reid said she prefers to flip through actual pages.

"I like to have something tangible in my hands," she said.

Along with many familiar names in Canadian journalism, such as Patrick White (the Globe and Mail) and Richard Warnica (the National Post), alumni of the newspaper include Victoria mayor Lisa Helps and the late novelist W.P. Kinsella.

