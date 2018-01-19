Police release new video showing B.C. teen Marrisa Shen hours before her murder

Police have released new video showing Marrisa Shen in a Tim Hortons just hours before the 13-year-old's body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park.

Investigators have also launched a website in a bid to generate more leads on the teen's murder, which happened six months ago to the day.

Police have yet to identify a suspect in the homicide, despite conducting hundreds of interviews, canvassing the area around the crime scene of Central Park and looking over surveillance video.

Few details about the case have been released, but police believe the attack was random.

"We have a list of people we believe that have information about Marrisa's murder," said Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"I can't go into the specifics of the investigation."

As well as launching an investigation portal at marrisashen.org , police have released a new video that was taken just hours before Marrisa was killed.

The 13-year-old's body was found in a Burnaby, B.C. park six months ago. 0:40

It shows her entering the Tim Hortons at 6200 Mackay Ave. in Burnaby at 6:09 p.m. on July 18.

Marrisa is shown leaving the restaurant an hour-and-a-half later.

"We are all invested in this case," Jang said, announcing the website launch.

"In an effort to maintain and enhance public interest, our investigators wanted one place where the public can access information and any ongoing updates."

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.