Investigators have released a criminal profile of the person they believe may have randomly killed a Burnaby, B.C., teenager last summer.

Marrisa Shen, 13, was found dead in the city's Central Park in the early hours of July 19. She'd been reported missing the night before.

RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Shen's death was a random attack, but a suspect has never been identified.

Police are calling the death of Marrisa Shen in Burnaby, B.C., a homicide, putting the Vancouver suburb on edge 1:54

On Tuesday, IHIT said criminal profilers believe the attacker may have lived in the area around Central Park at the time.

A statement said he or she may have behaved in the following ways after the teen's death:

Moved unexpectedly, permanently or temporarily

Uncharacteristically avoided the Central Park area

Withdrew from family or social activities

Missed work or scheduled appointments

Showed suicidal gestures or made attempts

Seemed particularly interested in media coverage releated to Shen's death

Increased or decreased their use of drugs and/or alcohol

Anyone who recognizes these characteristics in someone they know or knew at the time is asked to contact IHIT.

RCMP released a short video of Marrisa Shen taken on July 18, 2017, close to where her body was found in Burnaby's Central Park. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Few details released

In the nine months since Marrisa's body was found, few details have been released about the homicide investigation — including whether or not she was killed in the park. A cause of death hasn't been released.

Police said they've conducted hundreds of interviews, canvassed the area around the crime scene and combed through surveillance video as part of the ongoing investigation.

In January, investigators released new surveillance tape taken hours before the teen died in hopes of generating new leads. They also launched a website for tips and information.

The 13-year-old's body was found in a Burnaby, B.C. park six months ago. 0:40

The footage shows Shen walking into the Tim Hortons at 6200 McKay Ave. in Burnaby at 6:09 p.m. PT on July 18. She's wearing black sneakers, denim shorts and a black T-shirt with rainbow stripes down the front.

She leaves an hour-and-a-half later.

Shen's brother, speaking to CBC later in July, said it wasn't unusual for his sister to go for walks in Central Park and listen to her music.

Shen's family reported her missing when she didn't come home.