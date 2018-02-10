Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson announced that the city's modular housing project in the Marpole neighbourhood will soon be open for occupancy.

Robertson made the announcement Saturday morning, three days after residents staged the latest in a series of protests against the project.

"We needed to do this fast. We have an emergency with homelessness in Vancouver and across the region," said Robertson.

The 78 units are spread across two buildings near Heather Street and West 59th Avenue. The spaces are prioritized for those aged 45 years and older.

The outside of one of two modular housing buildings that will together hold 78 residents. (CBC)

The project has divided the community over safety concerns, with some claiming the city didn't adequately consult and inform residents.

"The time pressures were very real," said Robertson. "That made the communications very challenging."

There is no firm occupancy date yet, but officials at today's news conference said residents will begin to move in over the coming weeks.