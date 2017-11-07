A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder in the double homicide of a Vancouver couple this fall.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam faces two charges of second-degree murder in the slayings of 65-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones and her husband Richard Jones, 68, inside their Marpole home.

Police have described the killings as random. The couple's bodies were discovered on Sept. 27.

Police were called to the small blue house at West 64th Avenue and Hudson Street to check on the well-being of the residents.

Mah-Jones was an award-winning occupational therapist who worked for Vancouver Coastal Health for 35 years, as well as a longtime member of the dance group Razzmatap.

Dianna Mah-Jones was an active member of the Razzmatap tap dance group. (CBC)

Jan Kainer, a friend of the victims and Razzmatap's founder, said she was relieved to hear of the charges.

"For our group, it's been very difficult," Kainer told CBC News. "We're sad and we're some of us scared, and just so upset to think that something like that could happen to anybody."

Mah-Jones had joined the group when she was 40, even though she hadn't taken dance lessons before. The last time Kainer saw her was at a rehearsal for an upcoming performance.

Kam made his first appearance in Vancouver provincial court on Tuesday, and is being held in custody until an arraignment hearing on Nov. 14.

With files from Bell Puri