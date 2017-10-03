Vancouver police are appealing to the public to provide video and details to help solve the double homicide of Dianna Mah-Jones and her husband Richard Jones on Sept. 26.

Investigators are looking for any video footage from surveillance or dash cameras in the Marpole neighbourhood where the couple were found dead.

Detectives are interested in the zone from West 58th to 70th avenues between Oak and Granville streets.

They are interested in the time between noon on Sept. 26 until noon the next day.

VPD investigators are asking for the public's help in the investigation of the double murder on Sept. 26, 2017. https://t.co/NYYOdalgqb #VPD pic.twitter.com/byy6bQ4fCd — @VancouverPD

Police are also looking for any discarded items left near the scene.

They are trying to track the movements of homicide victim Richard Jones, as they are trying to build a timeline to account for his activities.

Vancouver police are trying to piece together the final day of Richard Jones, a victim of a double homicide in Vancouver on Sept. 26. (Vancouver Police)

"We want to know who did this. We want to hold them accountable," said Const. Jason Doucette.

"This couple is going to be missed beyond belief."

Police discovered the two bodies after officers were called to the couple's small blue house at West 64th Avenue and Hudson Street last Wednesday afternoon to check on the well-being of the residents.

They were Vancouver's 14th and 15th homicide of 2017.

Mah-Jones was an occupational therapist at the G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre. She had worked for Vancouver Coastal Health for 35 years and was described as a "much-loved" colleague.

On Friday, Vancouver Police conducted a grid search in the blocks surrounding West 62nd Avenue and Cartier Street, where the couple's 2014 white Kia Soul was found the night before, about six blocks from the crime scene.