The Kelowna RCMP drug unit has seized "a significant amount of marijuana" at a grow property connected to the Hells Angels after receiving a tip from police in Nova Scotia.

On Oct. 28, Kelowna police received information from the Nova Scotia Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit about a property located on Paret Road in Kelowna.

RCMP were told there was believed to be a significant quantity of marijuana being harvested, stored and sold to members of the Hells Angels organization.

In a news release, police said the location was a licensed legal medical marijuana growing operation, but the drugs were actually being sold and not exclusively grown for personal use.

28 kg packaged marijuana bud, 94 plants

A search warrant executed at the property on Nov. 1 found 28 kilograms of packaged marijuana bud. During a second search warrant, police seized an additional one kilogram of packaged marijuana.

Officers also found 94 mature cannabis plants ready for harvesting.

"This joint investigation is a true example of how the sharing of information and working closely with other police agencies throughout Canada can combat crime." said Sgt. Alex Lynch of the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit.

The investigation between the Kelowna and Nova Scotia RCMP is continuing.