The family of an Abbotsford, B.C. woman who disappeared just after Christmas is asking the public for help as police continue their search.

Marie Stuart, 38, went missing on Dec. 27 after getting off a bus at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre around 3 p.m.

She was with her husband, Leslie Schellenberg, but the pair split up after leaving the stop.

Stuart was five months pregnant at the time.

Family appeal

On Saturday, her mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece joined Schellenberg in making a public appeal.

"We as a family are very concerned about her safety and well-being, and the safety of her expectant baby," said Stuart's mother, Janet.

"We love you, Marie, and we miss you."

Const. Ian MacDonald said police received many tips about the case "in the early days," but said leads dried up in January.

The officer said her case was a top priority because of her pregnancy and the cold weather. Stuart also requires medication that she didn't have with her when she disappeared.

She's described as five feet, two inches tall with black hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a black coat and yellow toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call Abbotsford police at (604) 859-5225 or text APD at 222973.