Abbotsford police say they've had a handful of tips about a missing pregnant woman.

Marie Stuart, 38, got off a bus at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre with her husband on Tuesday afternoon.

The pair split up and Stuart hasn't been seen since 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"In the overnight period, we received three tips that unfortunately didn't pan out with locating her, but we appreciate those calls coming in nonetheless," said Const. Ian MacDonald.

"We have had three additional tips that came in this morning that we're still chasing down."

Police are back at the mall today, asking businesses for surveillance video and handing out pictures of Stuart to shoppers.

"She's been pretty moody," said Stuart's husband Leslie Scott Schellenberg.

"She's kind of in a bit of a state and I'm worried that she might just wander aimlessly."

MacDonald said the case is a top priority for police because Stuart is five months pregnant and the temperature is close to freezing.

Stuart is five feet, two inches tall with black hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a yellow toque and black jacket.

Anyone with information about Stuart is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973.