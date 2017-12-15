Former Kamloops, B.C., city councillor Marg Spina died in hospice early Dec. 15 after a year-long battle with breast cancer.

Spina stepped away from Kamloops city council in December 2016 to deal with the disease.

In a Facebook post, fellow city councillor Arjun Singh called Spina an "inspiration" and a "dynamic trailblazer who worked on behalf of so many."

In a public letter, Kamloops mayor Ken Christian said he was saddened to hear of her passing.

"Marg's service to Kamloops was multi-faceted and continuous," Christian said. "From consumer affairs to the Food

Bank, she advocated strongly for those in our city who were less fortunate."

Spina was elected to Kamloops city council in 2008 and was a director for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. She also worked with the Thompson Regional Hospital District, Southern Interior Local Government Association and the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

A public memorial service will be held in January 2018.