A large fire in downtown Maple Ridge kept fire crews busy overnight.

The blaze took several hours to contain after it broke out around 7 p.m. Friday in an old tile store on Lougheed Highway and 223 Street.

Maple Ridge resident Mark Raymond O'Connor was driving in an alley when he first saw a faint orange glow through one of the windows. He said he called 911 when he witnessed the building erupt into flames.

"I looked over my right shoulder and I could see a fire through the window," said O'Connor.

"At first I thought it was a fire in a fireplace ... and then when I came back about four minutes later, I could see that it was a big fire."

Flames on the roof caused parts of the building to collapse. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Fire officials said every truck in the Maple Ridge fire department was called out to the fight the fire.

Crews were working throughout the night to fully contain the blaze.

No word if anyone was injured. Investigators will be looking into what caused the fire, once it is contained.