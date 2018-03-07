The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a man has pleaded guilty in the 2016 shooting death of a man in Maple Ridge.

In a statement, police said Deane Sahanovitch pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm Friday.

He was charged for shooting and killing 32-year-old Jonathen Patko on Sept. 24, 2016.

"IHIT investigators, supported by the Ridge Meadows RCMP, worked diligently in order to secure the evidence in this investigation," said Frank Jang IHIT spokesperson, in a statement.

Police said the shooting, which took place on a residential street in the Albion neighbourhood, was targeted.

Neighbours expressed shock over the shooting, saying it was a safe, quiet neighbourhood.

Patko was shot in the early hours of the morning and taken to hospital, but died of his wounds.