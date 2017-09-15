A motorcyclist has died after a hit-and-run crash in Maple Ridge Thursday night.

The woman was heading westbound on Lougheed Highway near 287 Street, driving at the front of a group of motorcyclists, when the collision happened around 10 p.m.

Witnesses told police that an eastbound vehicle tried to pass another car and hit the lead motorcyclist head-on in the on-coming lane.

She was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital but later died of her injuries. A second motorcyclist was also injured in the crash.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Their car has since been found, but officers are still looking for the driver.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Staff Sgt. Tony Farahbakhchian said.

The victim hasn't been identified pending next-of-kin notification.