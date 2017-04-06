Ridge Meadows RCMP say a months-long investigation has resulted in charges against five people — three men and two women — for selling fentanyl.

The RCMP said in a release that the four-month investigation, which began in November 2016, targeted street-level dealing. They say the investigation relied on an analysis of street-level drug and property crime trends.

"The investigation and subsequent charges against these individuals sends a clear message this won't be tolerated in our community," said Sgt. Mitch Fox in charge of Ridge Meadows RCMP's Street Enforcement Unit.

Police have charged Dylan Jay Friesen, 36, Cameron Zachary Cater, 22, Joseph Grant Bardonnex, 36, Zoe Diana Elizabeth Dore, 20, and Bobbi Passmore, 34.

All five were charged with one or more counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and all five are from the Maple Ridge area.