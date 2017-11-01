With the number of overdose deaths in our province still on the rise, a school trustee continues to push for the availability of prevention measures, such as naloxone kits, in all B.C. schools.

Susan Carr says that schools should be prepared for an overdose on school property, no matter how unlikely.

"One bad choice by a kid could end their life and to have that happen in a school on school grounds would be devastating," said Carr.

Carr, the vice chair of the Maple Ridge- Pitt Meadows school board and the organizer of the second fentanyl forum taking place at Thomas Haney Secondary School in Maple Ridge Wednesday night, has been pursuing this issue since the first forum just over a year ago.

And support is growing.

Carr wrote a letter to the ministers of health, education and children and family development on Oct. 25 of last year, asking for protections in every school.

Since then, she has presented her motion to the B.C. School Trustees Association AGM in April, where it passed.

Maple Ridge Coun. Kiersten Duncan also brought a motion, Protocols to Respond to Student Drug Overdose on Secondary School Grounds, to the 2017 UBCM Convention in October, where it passed.

"I really haven't come across anybody that thinks this is a bad idea," Carr explained to Gloria Macarenko on B.C. Almanac.

But not everyone agrees with this approach.

Provincial Health Officer Perry Kendall says each school and school district should assess their risk individually and plan from there.

"As far as we know, we have never had an overdose during school hours in a school."

Better not to leave it up to chance, trustee says

Kendall did acknowledge there was one overdose reported to the province that happened on school property, but it was not a student of the school.

But Carr doesn't think that officials should leave it up to chance.

"I've had some very good conversations back and forth over email with Dr. Perry Kendall … We agree to disagree," Carr said.

"I believe that by leaving it on a school-by-school or district-by-district basis, you have now created a have and have not situation, where we have some school districts that are prepared and many that aren't because it hasn't been mandated."

Carr believes schools need more education and resiliency training to deal with the increase in overdoses the province is seeing. She says the problem isn't that kids are addicted, it's that they are curious.

"The age group we're talking about, they're an experimental age group. They're young. They are finding their way in the world, and we don't want to take the risk that somebody will experiment with something, and it ends up killing them, because the drugs that are out there, nowadays, you can't experiment with."

TODAY Free forum in #MapleRidge on #overdose crisis. Learn about dangers & what we can do. Thomas Haney Secondary at 7pm. #stopoverdose pic.twitter.com/WO46CT2fff — @Fraserhealth

