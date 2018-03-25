Mandolin master John Reischman makes magic with his authentic bluegrass sound

Bluegrass musician John Reischman has mastered the art of the mandolin, a small stringed instrument with a round back and a unique quality, which he says evolves the more it's played.

Plucking away as he talked, he explained that when he brought this particular instrument out of the case it sounded a bit "sleepy," but after a half hour of playing "it seems like it's come alive and sounds more responsive."

The Grammy-award winning musician remembers hearing the band, The Dillards, play fast tempoed bluegrass on the classic 60's TV show, The Andy Griffith Show, and was intrigued by the sharp sound of the mandolin.

"Everybody plays guitar and I didn't know anybody who plays mandolin, so I stuck with it," Reischman told North By Northwest's Sheryl MacKay.

In good hands

He's fascinated by the nuanced quality of sound in every mandolin, and how that sound varies according how it's played.

"It can have to do with if they've been played at all, or who has played them… Different players achieve a different kind of quality of tone," Reischman said.

His prized possession, a 96-year-old Gibson mandolin, made by legendary luthier Lloyd Loar, is tuned perfectly to Reischman's bluegrass sound.

"It has to do with one's own ability and aesthetic, and what you hear in your head. I've always been drawn more to that darker sound with sustain and clarity."

Reischman is among a rare few to own this specific model of Gibson F5. He said Led Zeppelin bassist, John Paul Jones, has one in his collection as well from the same batch of instruments, which were made on Feb 18, 1924.

"Part of the unique sound of this particular mandolin is based on my own touch and attack, the way it's been played for all these years.

"If a different player had gotten it way back when it may have ended up sounding different at this point and time."

To hear the sound of Reischman's Gibson F5 and the full interview listen to media below:

John Reischman talks about mandolins in his life. 17:28

With files from North By Northwest