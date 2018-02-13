Mike Gould, the man who pledged millions of dollars to a B.C. junior hockey team, has pleaded guilty to an unrelated fraud following allegations he wrote bad cheques.

Gould used a cheque to pay for a party at a Cranbrook restaurant after he promised to gift the Kimberley Dynamiters hockey team $7.5 million.

Gould and about 50 guests ran up a bill of almost $8,000 at the Northwest Grill on Oct 14. Owner Jolene Salanski told CBC Gould initially tried to pay for the party with two cheques, However, they turned out to be in another person's name.

Cranbrook RCMP say the restaurant was eventually paid in cash.

Gould's lawyer entered the guilty plea on his behalf in court on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of February and also faces a second charge of using a forged document.

The Kimberley Dynamiters have not received any of the money promised by the 38-year-old, who claims he got rich winning the Euromillions lottery in 2008 and through investments.

