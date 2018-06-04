Man who killed B.C. RCMP officer in drunk driving crash pleads guilty to another one

Kenneth Fenton, who is currently serving time for his role in the death of RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett, has pleaded guilty to drunk driving in a second crash that took place May 22, 2016 — a month and a half after the collision that killed Beckett.

The charges to which he pleaded guilty include causing an accident which resulted in bodily harm while under the influence as well as dangerous driving causing bodily harm by failing to stop during a police pursuit.

He is expected to be sentenced July 3 in Duncan.

Fenton is currently serving time in relation to the fatal crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett.

In that crash, he had been drinking heavily and was speeding through a red light when his truck slammed into Beckett's police cruiser in Langford, B.C., in April 2016.

Const. Sarah Beckett, 32, was an 11-year RCMP veteran who had recently returned from maternity leave before her death. (Facebook )

Beckett, 32, had recently returned from maternity leave after having her second son. She died in hospital shortly after the crash.

Fenton pleaded guilty in that crash and was sentenced last July to four years in prison and was handed a five-year driving ban upon release.

With files from Megan Thomas