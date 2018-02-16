A man who was shot Thursday in Vancouver has died, police say.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired on Vancouver's West Side at about 1 p.m. PT., according to a release.

Vancouver Police spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette, said officers found a victim on Marguerite Street near West 49th Avenue and took him to hospital.

Police say he died several hours later.

They say the man — a 32-year-old from Surrey — is not believed to be the victim of a random shooting and the public is not at risk. The man's name was not released.

Police said the death was Vancouver's sixth homicide in 2018.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking anyone who was in the area and might have information to contact them at 604-717-3321.