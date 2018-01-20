The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) say the victim of a homicide in Abbotsford on Friday night was 24-year-old Lovepreet Singh Dhaliwal.

"It is still early in the investigation but investigators believe Mr. Dhaliwal's murder was targeted," IHIT said in a release.

Abbotsford RCMP were called to the 3500 block of Promontory Court in the Clearbrook neighbourhood after receiving multiple reports of gunshots around 6:30 p.m. PT on Friday.

Car left scene

IHIT said a black Acura was seen leaving the scene immediately after the shooting, and that a vehicle matching that description was later found burnt in Langley in the 22300 block of 61st Avenue.

"There are people who knew Mr. Dhaliwal that may have information that could help us solve his murder. I urge these individuals to come forward and speak with IHIT," Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or email IHIT at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

People wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).