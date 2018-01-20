Police say a man has died in Abbotsford, B.C. after he was found shot in a van.

They say officers were called to the 3500 block of Promontory Court in the Clearbrook neighbourhood after receiving multiple reports of gunshots around 6:30 p.m. PT.

Officers with the Abbotsford Police Department found one man in his 20s fatally wounded in a nearby van. He died at the scene, having suffered one gunshot wound, police said.

Police say the incident appears targeted.

The Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are on scene but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will take over the investigation.