RCMP say a 26-year-old man is missing after he dove off a bridge on Beaver Creek, near Golden B.C. Friday afternoon and did not resurface.

In a release, Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said the man is presumed to have drowned.

On Friday around 3:30 p.m. MT, Golden RCMP received a report that a man dove from the bridge.

Police launched a search for the man with help from the Golden Search and Rescue team.

Rescue teams used two boats and a service dog to search Beaver Creek, Kinbasket Lake and the shoreline for the man, but were forced to suspend their efforts at dusk.

Linteau said an RCMP underwater recovery team is now searching for the man. Police have been in contact with his family, she said.

"They have been offered support during this difficult time."