One man was injured in a targeted shooting in South Vancouver just before midnight Sunday, according to Vancouver police.

The incident began when police received a report of gunfire at the home on West 58th Avenue near Cartier Street. When they arrived they found the 54-year-old with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in his leg.

He was treated in hospital. The injury was not life threatening.

Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted. No arrests have been made and no charges have been laid in the case.