A 33-year-old man is recovering in hospital following a shooting in a residential area on the Delta-Surrey border.

Surrey RCMP were called to 96th Avenue and 116th Street at 8:40 a.m. Thursday following reports of a man being shot.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large.

A nearby school, Royal Heights Elementary, was locked down temporarily as a precaution.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted but say it's too early to determine if this incident is related to drugs or any other shootings.

"Surrey RCMP investigate all shootings thoroughly and they are a priority matter for the detachment," said Cpl. Scotty Schumann in a news release.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.