Man in hospital and 2 in custody after stabbing at Abbotsford farm

A 40-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed at a farm in Abbotsford. Two men have been arrested.

Victim airlifted to hospital via air ambulance

The 40-year-old victim of a stabbing on an Abbotsford farm is airlifted to hospital. (Shane MacKichan)

A 40-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed at Bradner Farm in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford police say emergency services responded at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday to a stabbing in the 27800 block of Townshipline Road.

Police say a man was flown to hospital via air ambulance with what appeared to be a serious stab wound and remains there.

Two men have been arrested.

Police say they are investigating a dispute which appears to have arisen on the property.

The department's Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973  or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A 40-year-old man is in hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed on an Abbotsford farm. (Shane MacKichan)
