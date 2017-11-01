A man is in hospital after his van collided with an RCMP vehicle in Burnaby Tuesday night.

The crash happened around midnight at the corner of Dorset Street and Macpherson Avenue.

According to Burnaby RCMP, a white van rolled over and landed upside down after colliding with the front end of an RCMP truck.

Traffic was closed for one block in all directions as first responders attended to the crash.

Police were on scene speaking with nearby residents and investigating tire tracks.

Burnaby RCMP say the cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Burnaby RCMP just clearing a crash near Imperial and Kingsway involving a police truck and white van, which rolled over @cbcnewsbc pic.twitter.com/dE9pijCqcD — @CoryCorreia

With files from Cory Correia