A man is in custody and another is in hospital after an assault involving a hatchet on Thursday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP responded to an assault outside Surrey Central Mall at City Parkway and 102 Avenue at approximately 12:45 p.m.

A 34-year-old man was arrested, while a 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the two men involved knew each other, and they're still determining what led to the altercation.