A suspect has been arrested after an elderly man was pushed to the ground and seriously injured in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.

The victim, who is in his 80s, hit his head on the ground after he was pushed outside Costco on Expo Boulevard just after 11 a.m., according to a police press release.

The suspect ran from the scene, but witnesses performed first aid on the victim until an ambulance arrived.

A 57-year-old man was arrested two hours later near his home in East Vancouver.

Investigators have not released any further information about what happened, but say anyone who witnessed the assault should call police at 604-717-2541.