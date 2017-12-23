One man is in custody after the Vancouver Police Department was called to an incident at a house at West 22nd Avenue near Dunbar Street.

According to VPD media spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette, the man allegedly threatened two people with a weapon earlier this morning. No one was physically injured.

Witness and neighbourhood resident Roma Palmer said she heard a man yelling on the street early in the morning before police arrived.

Palmer works in mental health care and said the man in question exhibited signs of mental illness.

Clearly distressed

"He was clearly distressed," said Palmer, "I'm just glad everybody is safe."

Residents were surprised to see such a large police presence in what they say is a quiet family-oriented neighbourhood.

Carmen Boa-Brown has lived in the neighbourhood for about one year and said in that time there have been no police incidents.

"It's a really nice neighbourhood," said Boa-Brown, adding that until this incident, she had never even seen a police car in that neighbourhood block.

"I don't like seeing people holding guns...it's a bit unsettling."

Several police resources were at the scene, including officers from the Emergency Response Team with negotiators.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.