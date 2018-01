A 56-year-old man is in custody after a young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted twice while riding the SkyTrain early Saturday morning.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a 21-year-old woman was attacked on the SkyTrain between the Broadway and Joyce Street stations just after 12:00 a.m., and again at the Joyce Street station bus loop.

A man was taken into custody soon after by Vancouver Police Department officers.

It's not known if the woman suffered injuries from the alleged assaults.