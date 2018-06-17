Man in critical condition after stabbing in Kelowna

A North Okanagan man is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after an early-morning stabbing in Kelowna on Sunday.

RCMP say they were called to Lakeshore Road near Bluebird Beach at about 2:40 a.m., where they found the 35-year-old victim with serious injuries.

He was rushed to hospital with "serious, potentially life-threatening stab wounds."

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said officers arrested three people near where the stabbing took place.

"Our investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and that the public was not at risk," O'Donaghey‌ said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.