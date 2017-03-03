Richmond RCMP have identified a man found dead Thursday afternoon by the Fraser River as Allen William Skedden, a 52-year-old Delta resident.

Skedden was reported missing, Feb 21.

His body was located in an industrial area of Richmond, in the 22000 block of Fraserwood Way.

Cpl. Meghan Foster with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said an autopsy is scheduled for next week, but in the interim, Skedden's death is being treated as suspicious.

"He had received injuries that have not ruled out foul play as a factor that may have contributed to his death, and for that reason, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken charge of the investigation," she said.

Foster said Skedden was known to RCMP.

IHIT is now working with Delta Police, Richmond RCMP and the B.C. Coroner's service to identify how and when Skedden died.

Richmond RCMP are calling on anyone who had been in contact with Skedden since Feb. 21 to come forward.