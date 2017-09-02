Police in West Kelowna, B.C. are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was discovered inside a vehicle Friday night.

The dead man was found in the 3400 block of McTaggart Road at around 8:15 p.m. MT, after witnesses called RCMP to report the sound of shots being fired.

"The police investigation is in its early stages, as RCMP work to confirm the identity of the deceased whose death is being treated as suspicious in nature," Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in a press release.

Anyone with information about the victim's death is asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, to leave an anonymous tip.