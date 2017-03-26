The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the victim of a early morning stabbing in Surrey, B.C., has died.

Police were called to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 17000 block of 57 Avenue at about 6 a.m. PT Sunday.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the stabbing was the result of an altercation between two people.

IHIT said the stabbing was not a random act and its investigators will release more details about the incident on Monday.

Meanwhile in Delta, B.C., a 35-year-old man is in stable condition in hospital after he was shot early Sunday, police say.

The shooting occurred in the 11800 block of 88 Avenue around 5 a.m. PT, and appeared to involve two men who knew each other, said Delta police in a statement.

The injured man made his own way to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but police say he is not cooperating with investigators.

Police are asking witnesses to contact police.