A man found injured and unconscious after an alleged assault on the Downtown Eastside has died from his injuries.

The Vancouver Police Department identified the victim as 51-year-old Coquitlam resident Martin James Macdonald.

Macdonald was found at a bus stop outside the Astoria Hotel on East Hastings Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and died Saturday.

Police believe Macdonald was involved in a fight and hit his head.

A 42-year-old Vancouver man was arrested at the scene for the alleged assault, but was later released.

The VPD is asking witnesses and anyone with cell phone video of the alleged crime to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.