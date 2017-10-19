A 65-year-old Kamloops, B.C. man is working to reinstate his pension after a social insurance mix up meant he was officially declared dead.

Bryan Kupiak recently buried his mother in her hometown of Winnipeg after getting her cremated at a funeral home in Kamloops. When he returned home to the B.C. Interior, he realized something was wrong.

"I go home and I open the mailbox and son-of-a-gun, there's a letter there," he said.

He said the letter was actually a Canadian federal tax slip that read: "Estate of Bryan Kupiak."

'And he says yes, you're deceased'

Kupiak said he was confused, so he called Service Canada that night and spoke to a customer service agent.

"And he says yes, you're deceased."

To make matters worse, Kupiak says the ordeal has meant his pension cheques have been cancelled.

"It's just added stress that I don't need," he said.

Kupiak said he gave the Kamloops funeral home both his and his mother's social insurance numbers and he believes somehow the two got mixed up, "and it just butterflied after that."

Kupiak would not name the funeral home when asked but he is now working with Service Canada and has contacted his Member of Parliament to try and sort the issue out.

Service Canada takes matter 'very seriously'

In an emailed statement, Service Canada says it takes "matters such as this very seriously."

The agency is not responsible for declaring an individual deceased — that is a provincial responsibility — but it does use information provided from regional authorities to register benefit entitlements and other federal services.

"When we become aware that an individual has been incorrectly declared deceased, we act immediately and take necessary actions to correct any error as quickly as possible," said spokesperson Josh Bueckert.

Service Canada did not say how often such mistakes happen.

Kupiak said he has been told the error could take at least one month to correct.

With files from CBC's Radio West.